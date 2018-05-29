Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

Diane Kruger is pregnant. The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. The news comes after months of speculation that the actress was pregnant.

According to a May 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Diane Kruger’s pregnancy news comes just shortly after she was seen wearing loose-fitting clothing and appearing to hide a baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has also allegedly been abstaining from alcohol in recent months as well.

Last week, Diane Kruger fueled the pregnancy rumors when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the footprint emoji. The In The Fade star and her boyfriend Norman Reedus have reportedly been together since March 2017, when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

The pair were also spotted traveling together, and even took a trip to Costa Rica with one another. They were seen later that year getting cozy at the U.S. Open in New York as well. However, it was’t until the 2018 Golden Globe Awards that they finally confirmed their relationship and made their red carpet debut.

???? A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 24, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

As many fans know, Kruger was formerly married to Guilluame Canet for five years, and then had a very long relationship with former Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson, whom she dated from 2006 until 2016. Reedus has previously dated model Helena Christensen, whom he was with from 1998 until 2003. The pair share one child together, a son named Mingus Lucien Reedus, 18.

In addition to Norman Reedus’ big baby news with Diane Kruger, the actor has also recently gotten a huge payday from The Walking Dead. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie series was given $20 million to stay on after it was reported that actor Andrew Lincoln would be leaving the series in the upcoming ninth season.

As many Walking Dead fans know, Andrew Lincoln plays the lead character on the series, but Reedus’ alter-ego, Daryl, has always been a huge favorite among viewers. Norman’s mega salary negotiation, in the wake of Lincoln’s departure, comes at a great time as he and Diane Kruger are preparing their lives for a new addition. Engagement and wedding rumors are sure to begin circulating soon as the couple get ready to welcome their first child together.

Neither Diane Kruger nor Norman Reedus have yet to confirm the big baby news, but it seems it may only be a matter of time before they crack.