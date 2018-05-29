Ex-Husband Tom Arnold Calls ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation A ‘Tough Decision,’ But Thinks It Was ‘Right For America’

Even Roseanne Barr's ex-husband Tom Arnold has chimed in with his thoughts on the recent cancellation!

Tom Arnold – known for many things including being the ex-husband of Roseanne Barr – joined the string of celebrities reacting to his ex-wife’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. According to PEOPLE, Arnold not only slammed his ex-wife for her racist comment, he applauded Disney CEO Bob Iger for the decision to cancel the Roseanne reboot.

This intense firestorm started after Barr tweeted a racist Twitter rant overnight on Monday attacking Valerie Jarrett, former Barack Obama advisor. While the tweet has since been deleted, several media outlets captured screenshots of the racist Twitter rant.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.”

Roseanne used “VJ” the initials of Valerie Jarrett as she responded to a conspiracy theory regarding the Barack Obama administration.

Arnold – also known for his role as Arnie in Roseanne– claimed on social media that he had previously warned the ABC network about the toxic and “dangerous” tweets of his ex-wife. He claimed the network “shut down” his attempts to call attention to the tweets.

“ABC execs figured out a way to control me. They blocked me from promoting anything on ABC because I called out Roseanne Barr & her dangerous tweets.”

Barr’s ex-husband did, however, take time to commend Bob Iger on his decision to cancel the show. He – and many others – imagine it was an especially hard decision considering the series had already been previously renewed for another season.

“Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm…now don’t bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I’m still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?”

Arnold acknowledged, financially, cancelling the Roseanne reboot was unlikely to be in the best interest of Bob and his company, but he did believe it was the right decision for America.

And you know it was virulently racist and hateful, Roseanne, so don't play dumb. "Roseanne Barr’s Talent Agency Drops Her. Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett cost the actress her show and now her representation." https://t.co/MgnGq4DUeC — ViewFromWise (@ViewFromWise) May 29, 2018

In addition to playing the role of Arnie, Tom also worked on the original Roseanne as both a producer and a writer. He was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994. He was fired from the series in 1994, the same year he and Roseanne got divorced.

According to PEOPLE, Arnold wasn’t exactly a fan of the Roseanne reboot from the beginning as he criticized Barr for transforming from a “feminist-pacifist voice for the working folks” to a “far-right Trump-loving troll who’s gone hard against liberals and Hillary supporters and even #MeToo women.”

Roseanne Barr's ex-husband Tom Arnold called #Roseanne's cancellation "right for America." https://t.co/YdgFDSjal4 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 29, 2018

Tom Arnold is just one of many celebrities to slam Roseanne Barr for her racist rant on Twitter, as the Inquisitr has previously reported.