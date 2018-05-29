Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Bathing Suit Throwback Pic

Demi Lovato is no stranger to posting sultry photos on her Instagram account — and today is certainly not an exception.

On her highly-followed account, Lovato shared with fans yet another bikini-clad photo. In the image, a soaking wet Lovato leans back and looks over her left shoulder as the strap of her swimsuit in just barely showing. The crystal clear blue water is visible in the background as a nearly makeup-free Lovato seductively stares into the camera.

“Throwback to Bali,” she captioned the image.

The singer’s photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 1.1 million likes and 5,900 plus comments. Most Lovatics couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer looks in this particular image.

“There isn’t anyone as gorgeous as you,” one fan commented.

“Omg I’m so in love with you your just so flawless my beautiful Queen wow your just so wow,” another fan chimed in.

A handful of other fans also commented on Lovato’s tattoo, which can just barely be seen on her left shoulder. Yesterday, the 25-year-old posted another sexy photo to her Instagram account, but this time instead of a bikini, Lovato is rocking one of the outfits from her tour.

Throwback to Bali ????☀️???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 29, 2018 at 1:39am PDT

In the snapshot, Demi’s flowing black hair hits her butt as she holds a microphone up to her mouth. Lovato is rocking an all-black outfit with black tights, black over-the-knee boots, a black biker jacket, and barely there black and leather underwear-like bottoms.

The singer’s photo earned her over 1.4 million and over 6,400 comments with many fans once again praising the singer’s beauty in the image while countless others simply responded with the flame emoji.

And for fans who simply cannot get enough of Demi, they’ll be happy to hear that the singer has some new music on the way. According to Billboard, Lovato revealed on Twitter early Monday that she could be releasing her seventh studio album sooner rather than later.

In a small Twitter Q&A, one fan asked if the singer was finished releasing singles from her album Tell Me You Love Me. Lovato replied that she was “pretty much” finished but has many songs coming soon.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 27, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

“I have so much new music to release very VERY soon!!!”

Another user asked Lovato if she was releasing just a new single or a whole new album where Lovato replied with an answer that is sure to delight her fans.

“Very VERY soon…. could be a matter of weeks actually.”

According to her website, Demi is currently on tour in Europe.