Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Skipping Son Brody’s Wedding Due To Work Commitments

Caitlyn Jenner will not be making an appearance at her son Brody Jenner’s wedding in Bali. The former reality TV star is reportedly too busy with work commitments to attend the nuptials.

According to a May 29 report by Page Six, Brody Jenner did invite his father, Caitlyn Jenner, to his wedding. However, Caitlyn has decided to skip out on all the festivities. Brody, who is set to marry his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter in Bali, has other members of his family surrounding him for his big day, but it looks like his own father won’t make it.

Brody’s relationship with his father has always seemingly been rocky. During a few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Brody opened up about his strained relationship with Caitlyn (then Bruce Jenner) and how his father’s marriage to Kris Jenner didn’t help matters.

In addition, Brody Jenner has not reportedly kept in touch with his former step-siblings, Rob, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian since their parents divorced. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brody decided not to invite any members of the Kardashian family to the wedding, mainly because he didn’t want any of the drama that seems to follow the family around to ruin any part of his big day.

“Brody hates all the drama that goes along with the Kardashians, and he thinks they’re all really phony. He doesn’t want the most special day in his life to be turned into a big old Kardashian circus, that’s just his idea of hell,” sources tell Hollywood Life.

In addition, the former Hills star allegedly still holds a grudge against Kim Kardashian for not inviting his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter, to her wedding with Kanye West. The situation forced Brody to skip out on Kimye’s wedding and leave the couple off the guest list for his own wedding day.

Sources have also revealed that Brody Jenner didn’t invite his half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to the wedding either. Although the two share the same father with Brody, he allegedly considers them as more a part of the Kardashian family and doesn’t touch base with them often. Jenner even revealed that he didn’t find out his sister Kylie was pregnant until the general public did.

Caitlyn Jenner’s absence from Brody’s wedding comes just days after she revealed it was hard to stay active in the lives of her children, revealing that all of them were busy with their own commitments and that she often felt lonely without her family close by.