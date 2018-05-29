Kate Gosselin Demands Over $100K From Ex-Husband Jon In Ugly Court Battle

They're at it again!

Kate Gosselin is reportedly demanding a very large sum of money from her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. The pair, who have been making headlines with the bad blood between them since their 2009 divorce, are now at it again.

According to a May 29 report by Radar Online, Kate Gosselin is asking that the court order her ex-husband, Jon, to pay her over $132K. The Kate Plus 8 star reportedly filed a lawsuit against Jon back in March, although the reasoning behind the court battle has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Jon Gosselin is allegedly refusing to pay the money to his ex-wife, and has already officially contested her lawsuit. He has also obtained a lawyer for the court fight with Kate.

“They’re fighting it out in court,” a source told the outlet.

Insiders go on to say that Jon and Kate Gosselin have been in litigation over the matter for the past two months.

“It’s a lot of money,” the insider dished. “Both parties are contesting it. It’s not over yet.”

Happy Tuesday!!! Hannah and Taco!!! A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on May 22, 2018 at 5:51pm PDT

As many fans of Kate Gosselin and her family know, she and Jon have been battling over custody of their eight children, Cara, Maddy, Alexis, Hannah, Leah, Collin, Joel, and Aaden for years. However, back in 2012 it was revealed that Kate allowed Jon to be relieved of child support when he admitted that he could not afford to pay her. Jon allegedly owed Kate over $3K at the time.

Now, even more Gosselin family drama is seemingly brewing as rumors are running wild that the couple’s daughter, Hannah, may be living with her father amid custody and court battles. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jon and Hannah have been spending a ton of time together, and are even documenting their summer fun via Instagram.

Hannah is seemingly the only member of the Gosselin children who spends significant time with their father. Recently, Hannah has even posted photos of her “missing” brother, Collin, whom Kate Gosselin sent to an inpatient facility two years ago due to his reported “special needs.”

Jon recently thanked fans for supporting him during his sticky situation with Kate Gosselin, and even posted a video for his Instagram viewers to watch. The reality TV dad hinted at turmoil in the family, but did not get into details about anything specific such as money, custody hearings, or any ongoing legal issues he’s currently having with his former wife, Kate.