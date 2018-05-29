‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Fights Back After Being Slammed For New ‘Bugs Bunny’ Teeth

Brittany Cartwright has some 'rude' and 'mean' followers on Instagram.

Brittany Cartwright shared a photo of herself enjoying a Memorial Day celebration with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Kristen Doute and Lala Kent on Monday and right away, fans blasted her for sporting “Bugs Bunny” teeth.

“What’s going on with Brittany’s two front teeth?” one person asked after noticing that the reality star’s front two teeth appeared to be much different than the rest.

“I think she got new teeth,” another fan suspected.

Some were a bit more blunt with their comments.

“Hot a** mess! [Brittany], why did you do that to your teeth?? Like you can’t not see that? Is Bugs Bunny the goal here?” someone asked.

Others compared Cartwright to Cindy Lou Who and wondered why she would have gotten veneers.

After seeing all the hateful comments her fans and followers had sent, Cartwright returned to her Instagram page and explained to her online audience that she was replacing her crown from an accident she had 10 years ago while practicing gymnastics. As she explained, she has temporary replacements on her teeth at the moment and will continue to have them until her next appointment.

“Y’all are RUDE AF!” she wrote in response to the criticism of her look.

Cartwright went on to say that she can do whatever she wants with her teeth and what she wants is to have her old crown replaced. she then labeled her critics as “nosey” and “mean.”

“I’m an open book and told everyone [these] were temps but I still get bullied,” she said.

Cartwright even said that she thinks her temporary teeth look great, even though they are a bit bigger than the permanent replacements she will soon be getting.

Brittany Cartwright endured a rough season of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. As fans will recall, it was revealed early on in the season that her boyfriend, Jax Taylor, had cheated on her with Faith Stowers. Then, after attempting to put their relationship back together, Cartwright was suddenly dumped by Taylor, who said that he was no longer happy with himself.

After spending three months apart, Cartwright and Taylor reunited at the end of last year after filming wrapped on the show’s sixth season and currently, they appear to be going strong. They’ve even been sparking rumors of a possibly impending wedding with numerous photos of suspicious rings and visits to Cartwright’s dream venue, The Kentucky Castle.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.