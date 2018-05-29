‘Teen Mom 2’: Pregnant Chelsea Houska Shares Photo Of Her Growing Baby Bump On Instagram

Chelsea Houska will welcome her third child in the coming months.

Chelsea Houska showed off her baby bump over the weekend while celebrating the Memorial Day holiday with her family.

Just days after confirming her due date of September 11, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of herself wearing a hilarious tank top, which read, “Don’t eat watermelon seeds.” In the photo, Houska was seen cradling her baby bump with her hair up in a half-ponytail.

Throughout her pregnancy, Houska has shared a few images of her baby bump, but not many. Instead, she seems to be focused on her older two children, eight-year-old Aubree and one-year-old Watson, as she and husband Cole DeBoer prepare for the birth of baby number three.

Over the weekend, after announcing that her daughter Aubree had just attended her last day of school, Houska shared a series of photos of her two kids enjoying s’mores.

While chatting with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry on her podcast, Coffee and Convos, last week, Houska confirmed that while her due date is coming up in a few months, her doctors had already warned her that she would likely not make it full-term. As fans of the reality star may know, Houska welcomed both Aubree and Watson weeks before their due dates.

“All of my babies have come early so my doctor doesn’t think I’ll make it to 40 [weeks],” she explained.

Don’t eat watermelon seeds ???????? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on May 27, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcomed their first child, Watson, in January of last year, just three months after tying the knot in a small ceremony surrounded by a small group of friends and family members. Then, earlier this year, after being seen discussing family expansion on the last season of Teen Mom 2, the couple announced that their second child, a baby girl, was on her way.

Houska shares oldest child Aubree with former boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska and DeBoer have been exposing their lives to the cameras of MTV for the past several seasons of the show but lately, it is her drama with Lind that has taken center stage as she continues to take steps to ensure that their daughter is properly cared for. Most recently, Houska was seen going to court in hopes of having Lind limited to a supervised visitation center during the time he spends with their child.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.