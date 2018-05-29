Shonda Rhimes Says Roseanne Barr ‘Got What She Deserved’ After Show’s Shocking Cancellation

Shonda Rhimes has had a close relationship with the ABC television network for years. She has given fans shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Private Practice, and more. Now, she is speaking out about her fellow ABC peer, Roseanne Barr.

Shonda Rhimes was one of many television big wigs to chime in via Twitter on the situation following Roseanne Barr’s shocking racist Twitter comments, and when news dropped that the Roseanne revival had officially been cancelled, Rhimes revealed that she believed Barr got exactly what was coming to her.

Rhimes started off by thanking ABC president, Channing Dungey, for cancelling the Roseanne revival following Barr’s comments. She then revealed that the actress got what she deserved, and claimed that the sad part is that everyone on the cast and crew of the series is now without their jobs.

“The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this, but honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.”

Meanwhile, other ABC stars also took to Twitter to reveal their thoughts on the Roseanne revival cancellation. Viola Davis, who stars on Shonda Rhimes’ series, How To Get Away With Murder, tweeted her appreciate to Channing Dungey for cancelling the series, and actress Minnie Driver, who stars on the ABC comedy, Speechless, also weighed in with her opinion on the controversy, saying she was “proud” of the network for taking a stand, and urging fans to come her show about a middle class family.

“So proud of @ ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel # Roseanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family, come and watch us instead.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne’s co-stars have also spoken out about the shocking cancellation. Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne’s daughter, Darlene, on the series, revealed her co-star’s comments were “abhorrent,” and did not reflect the opinions of the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Emma Kenney, who portrayed the role of Harris on the Roseanne revival tweeted that she had called her manager to quit the show before finding out that the series had been cancelled.

Roseanne had been a huge hit for ABC, and was planned to return for Season 11 this fall.