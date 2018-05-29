Kylie Jenner Gave Huge Fan $2,000 Louis Vuitton Bag As A Birthday Gift

Life must be grand when you’re famous and rich, but mostly rich. You get to live in a world where money is no issue, therefore, you can afford to drop a couple thousand dollars on a designer bag…and then give said designer bag to a complete stranger!

This is the case for Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality-TV star, Kylie Jenner. Page Six reports that Kylie, 20, gave one of her hugest fans a Louis Vuitton Apollo backpack worth a little over $2,000 ($2,010 to be exact) as a birthday gift.

So, who’s the lucky person at the receiving end of this very generous gift?

Meet 21-year-old mega Kylie Jenner supporter and fan, Johnny Cyrus, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cyrus posted a photo of himself holding the LV bag on his Instagram last week with the caption, “Thank you for the amazing birthday gift it means so much to me!” He tagged Kylie in the caption as well.

Now when we say Johnny Cyrus is a mega supporter/fan of the make-up mogul, we mean it. Cyrus has proudly shared photos on his Instagram featuring Kylie Jenner’s make-up products tattooed onto his body.

The two might be complete strangers, but it does appear that Kylie gave Cyrus his birthday gift in person when he showed up to the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up in San Francisco last week. Cyrus went on to share a bunch of photos and a video taken with the make-up icon on his Instagram where he has about 145,000 followers.

Kylie has been in the headlines a lot recently whether it’s about her relationship with boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott or family drama, she’s smack-dab in the middle of it. As reported by the Inquisitr, the 20-year-old mother to daughter Stormi recently ignited rumors that she’s “overwhelmed” and “bored with her parenting responsibilities and longs for the days when she could just go out with her friends and party all through the night.”

It was also recently reported by the Inquisitr that Kylie, along with her sister, Kendall, and the rest of the Kardashian brood, was not invited by her half-brother, Brody Jenner, to his wedding in Bali to fiance, Kaitlynn Carter. While Kylie, Kendall, and Brody used to have a close relationship, it appears that that is no longer the case and Brody has distanced himself from his half-sisters, whom he considers to be more on the Kardashian-side of the family and doesn’t want the “drama.”

Between her make-up empire and being a mother, Kylie has a lot to keep her busy. And hey, if you happen to be a huge Kylie Jenner fan and you’ve got a birthday coming up, you yourself could get lucky and end up with a designer bag of your very own.