‘Roseanne’ Actress Emma Kenney Calls Out Roseanne Barr, Says She Planned To Quit Before Show Was Cancelled

Roseanne star Emma Kenney, who played the role of Harris on the hit ABC series, is speaking out about the show’s cancellation, and her personal opinion on star Roseanne Barr’s racist comment scandal.

According to Emma Kenney’s own Twitter page, she is completely shocked by her former co-star’s words. Kenney, who also stars on Showtime’s Shameless, revealed that she feels “hurt” and “disappointed” about Barr’s “distasteful” comments, which she says are unacceptable.

Kenney also revealed that before news that the show had been cancelled was known to her she had called her manager in order to quit working on Roseanne. She states that she feels very “empowered” by Wanda Sykes, who reportedly told ABC she would never work with them again if they didn’t cancel the series following Barr’s racist tweets, and added that bullies will never win.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @ iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, ABC allegedly received a ton of backlash over Roseanne Barr’s Twitter scandal. Not only were fans upset by the comedian’s comments, but writers, advertisers, and even stars of other ABC shows reportedly contacted execs to voice their outrage over the racist comments written by Barr via social media.

Emma Kenney’s on-screen mother, Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the series, also spoke out about the controversy. Gilbert also expressed her disgust over the comments and made it very clear that Roseanne Barr’s words were not the thoughts and opinions of the rest of the cast members.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert tweeted.

However, the show can not go on without Roseanne Barr, as she is the title character. This means that the rest of the cast, including Gilbert, Kenney, Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and others have all lost their jobs.

The Roseanne revival had been highly anticipated and received huge ratings for ABC during its nine-episode run. Now, plans for Season 11 have been completely scrapped.