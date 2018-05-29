‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers, Episode 2: Becca Kufrin Goes On First Dates, Familiar Faces Are On Hand To Help

Becca Kufrin faces her first dates as 'The Bachelorette' in Episode 2 set to air on Monday, June 4.

Season 14 of ABC’s The Bachelorette has gotten off to a stellar start, and Episode 2 is set to air on Monday, June 4. New spoilers are out sharing the scoop on what viewers can expect from this next one, and there’s a lot of great stuff on the way as Becca Kufrin heads out on her first dates.

Becca Kufrin will start her dates while still based in Los Angeles, and she’s facing 21 men with big personalities. The Bachelorette spoilers from ABC detail that Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo will be incorporated into Episode 2, and they’ll be helping with one of the group dates.

The engaged duo from last season will be pushing eight of Becca’s suitors through an obstacle course, and the guys will have to prove they’re the best potential groom for Kufrin. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detail that the guys will need to wear tuxedos as they compete, and this should be a hoot to watch.

Blake Horstmann gets the first one-on-one of the season with Becca, and Bachelorette spoilers reveal that they will be meeting up with rapper Lil Jon. While details on this outing haven’t emerged yet in more specific terms, the buzz is that this will be something of an Arie-related “exorcism,” the sparks will fly between Kufrin and Horstmann, and Blake will get a rose.

There is another group date for Kufrin in Episode 2, and this one involves a dodgeball competition. Just Jared shared some photos from this outing, and the guys will don neon pink or green gear as they compete in front of a live audience at a trampoline park with Fred Willard acting as the commentator.

ABC teases that when it comes to the group date after-party, Kufrin gets some shocking news that will rock her world. Whatever it is challenges her to stay focused on the end game of her journey, and viewers are curious to know what this tease references. Reality Steve shares that it might be where suitor David Ravitz falls from his loft bed and is rushed to the hospital with some serious injuries.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Ravitz’s fall led to a concussion and a broken nose as well as some brain bleeding. He ended up hospitalized and seemingly did miss the next rose ceremony, but he did make it back later. The gossip guru says that he’s not sure whether this situation with Ravitz happens in Episode 2 or 3, but the ambulance scenes in the season-long preview reference this incident and if Becca learned about it at the after-party, that would certainly leave her stunned.

From the sounds of the Episode 2 synopsis, that is where Monday’s show will end. Viewers hate being left hanging without a rose ceremony, but it looks like that’s what’s ahead at the end of the June 4 show. Becca Kufrin says she is happily engaged and fans are rooting for her, but Bachelorette spoilers hint that it may be a rocky road to that final rose ceremony, and everybody will be anxious to watch it all play out.