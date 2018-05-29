Kailyn Lowry Dissed By Ex-Girlfriend Dominique Potter After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Debut: ‘Big Loss!’

Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter appear to have had a messy split.

Kailyn Lowry debuted her relationship with Dominique Potter on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B.

During the show, Lowry and Potter were seen for the first time as they attended a charity event with one another in New Jersey. However, when it came to their relationship, Lowry wasn’t quick to confirm whether or not they were dating to her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and a short time later, they split.

As the episode aired, Potter was accused of dating Lowry for fame, which she quickly denied.

“You are a BIRD if you think I was with her for the attention,” she wrote. “You can’t fake the way I looked at her. Sorry. Try again.”

Then, when one fan called the breakup Lowry’s loss, Potter tweeted, “big loss.”

Days prior, Lowry was called out for cheating on Potter on Twitter as she replied to a post in which Lowry admitted to hooking up with her former husband, Javi Marroquin, at a time when Potter said the two of them were dating. Around the same time, Potter seemingly slammed her former girlfriend, stating that “evil girls” have the “prettiest faces.” Potter also encouraged someone to change their patterns and said they were “too predictable.”

Kailyn Lowry and Dominque Potter dated briefly last year but split just after filming began on the currently airing season.

Although it is unclear how much of the former couple’s relationship will be seen on the show, Lowry shed a little light on the reason behind their breakup last night on Twitter when she shared a tweet about Potter possibly using her for fame. As she explained, she isn’t always the best judge of character. So, when someone told her that Potter’s intentions may not be genuine, she took the comment to heart.

As for Potter, she denied the claim.

“I’m not genuine cause I’m hurt. Oh ok. Goodnight,” she tweeted.

Following failed romances with Chris Lopez, Dominique Potter, and Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry has announced that she is now single. However, despite being single, the longtime reality star is hoping to add a new baby to her family. During an episode of her podcast series, Coffee and Convos, days ago, she revealed plans to search a sperm bank in hopes of conceiving a fourth child.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.