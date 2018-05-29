‘Roseanne’ Cancellation Details: Reaction Was ‘Beyond Anything’ ABC Has Ever Seen

The Roseanne revival has officially been canceled due to Roseanne Barr’s racist comments about Valerie Jarrett on Twitter. Now, new details reveal that ABC had no other choice but to cancel the highly rated television series due to the major backlash that the scandal generated.

According to a May 29 report by Radar Online, Roseanne Barr’s tweet set off a huge chain of events that ABC allegedly couldn’t control. Although Barr issued an apology, people were not going to settle for her short tweet, which claims she made a bad joke that was in poor taste. However, fans were not the only ones appalled by Roseanne’s comments. Advertisers, writers, and stars of other ABC shows also spoke out about Barr, leaving the network no choice but to ax the series.

“They hoped her apology would allow them to weather the storm — and it’s a massive storm, but reaction from advertisers has been beyond anything they have ever seen. They are going to pull the show.”

Sadly, the show can not go on without its title character. This means that the other cast members, including Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, and John Goodman have all lost their jobs because of the scandal.

Snuggle up this weekend and binge season 10 of #Roseanne! You know you weren't going to be productive, anyway. pic.twitter.com/llT142nHuq — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) May 27, 2018

“Roseanne is in a lot of trouble, but they can’t go on without her. Any other stars would have already been fired. Even actors from other ABC shows are organizing boycotts!”

One of Roseanne’s writers, Wanda Sykes got so angry that she went “straight to the top” of the ABC food chain and told execs that if they didn’t cancel the show that she would never work with the network again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne star, Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the series, revealed that she was absolutely devastated by her co-star’s comments, and made it more than clear that Barr’s opinions do not reflect those of the rest of the cast.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert tweeted.

In addition, Sara Gilbert also revealed that she is “very sad” to have created a show that fans truly loved, only to have it taken away from everyone due to the shocking and insensitive comments by Roseanne Barr via social media.