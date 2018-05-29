America Ferrera Gives Birth To Son Sebastian, Joins Sisterhood Of The Traveling Diaper Bag

America Ferrera is the latest member of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants crew to welcome a baby into her life. Earlier today, the 34-year-old announced to her army of 776,000 Instagram fans that she has finally given birth to a healthy baby boy.

“When 2 become 3… Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!”

To go along with the sweet caption, the actress shared a photo of her hand and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams’, hand holding baby Sebastian’s tiny little foot. It doesn’t come as a shock that the photo is already gaining a ton of attention with over 83,000 likes as well as 1,400 plus comments within just one hour of being posted.

Many fans were quick to comments and send their congratulations to the growing family while other fans begged for Ferrera to share a full picture of Sebastian.

“Congratulations America N company!! Nothing like the best third wheel!”

“Congratulations to you and your family…sending you all our love,” another fan wrote.

Back in December, the couple announced to fans that they were expecting their first child together with a sweet Instagram post. In the image, the pair are both sporting big “2018” New Years glasses while America holds a onesie that reads “Mas Besos por favor.”

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear,” she captioned the post.

Ryan shared the same exact photo on his own Instagram account, but his caption was a little bit different than his wife’s.

“Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear.”

Throughout her pregnancy, America has shared little glimpses of her baby bump with fans including one of her Sisterhood of the Traveling pants co-stars touching her growing belly. In the post, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and America all sit together on a couch as they smile for the camera.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” she captioned the image.

All of America’s co-stars are already mommies themselves. US Magazine reports that Amber Tamblyn is the mother to a daughter, Marlow Alice Cross, with husband David Cross. Alexis Bledel and her husband Vincent Kartheiser welcomed a son to the world in 2015 but she has kept that aspect of her life very private, sharing no photos of the child.

As most fans know, Blake Lively has two girls, James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds, with husband Ryan Reynolds. She has also famously kept her daughter’s lives very private, not sharing any photos of the girls.

Congrats again to America on what is sure to be her greatest adventure!