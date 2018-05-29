‘Roseanne’ Canceled By ABC

The ABC sitcom revival is shut down for good after Roseanne Barr's racist Twitter comments.

Roseanne is no more. ABC has announced that the reboot of Roseanne Barr’s ABC comedy has been canceled after Barr’s “abhorrent” comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide for President Obama. In a short statement about the sudden cancellation of Roseanne, ABC president Channing Dungey said Barr’s recent Twitter statement about Jarrett was “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, in a recent social media rant, Barr compared former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted.

Roseanne Barr apologized for her shocking comment about Jarrett’s appearance and quit Twitter over the backlash she received over it. But her apology was not enough, and now it has cost her and the entire Roseanne cast an 11th season of their once beloved show.

Barr’s TV daughter, Sara Gilbert, promptly distanced herself from her longtime co-star, taking to Twitter herself to write, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Gilbert added, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Other former Roseanne stars also commented on the controversy as they distanced themselves from Barr.

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

According to a report by CNN, Roseanne was in pre-production for a second season (the 11th overall for the series) which was slated for Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall. Ahead of the cancelation news, comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer for Roseanne, tweeted a message to fans to reveal that she would not be returning to the show.

Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets made headlines early Tuesday morning, just hours before ABC announced the cancelation of her show. A Disney source told CNN there was no choice but to end the series after Barr’s social media scandal. “It’s a question of right and wrong. And it’s a question of our company’s values,” the insider said.

Roseanne was a massive hit when it was renewed for a nine-episode reboot in March, 20 years after the original series aired on ABC. The show was renewed almost immediately for a 13-episode 11th season before Barr’s inappropriate social media rant ended the series forever.