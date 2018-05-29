Anne Hathaway Explains Weight Gain Is For Movie Role To Avoid Unnecessary Pregnancy Rumors

Anne Hathaway is shutting down pregnancy rumors before they even have a chance to surface.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the 35-year-old explained that her weight gain is for an upcoming movie role, and she doesn’t want people to automatically assume that just because she is gaining a bit of weight does not mean that she is expecting a child.

“I didn’t feel like dealing with the pregnancy rumors.”

She also went on to say that it’s silly that she even needs to go on the record and announce she’s not pregnant, blaming the media and body-shamers.

“I find it bizarre that there’s a storm to get ahead of, but I have a history of being shamed and humiliated, for a lot of different reasons,” she told the publication.

The actress also took to her Instagram account last month to stop people from fat-shaming her. In the video, Hathaway can be seen at a gym doing a ton of exercises in a fast-motioned video. The caption of the image shares the same message as her sit-down interview with Glamour.

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx PS- I wanted to set this to Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ but copyright said no. Continued peace xx.”

Anne’s post gained the attention of a ton of her fans with over 1.5 million likes and 2,200-plus comments. Many fans applauded the actress for sticking up for herself and standing up to the haters before rumors even had a chance to surface.

“You are beautiful no matter what size. Your soul is so radiant that brights in the outside.”

“Could we love her anymore?” another fan asked.

Though the 35-year-old has not said which upcoming project she is gaining weight for, it appears that Anne has a few movies in the pipeline. IMDB.com shares that Hathaway’s upcoming films include The Hustle, Serenity, Barbie, The Last Thing He Wanted, and O2.

Hathaway is already the mother of one child, 2-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. For the most part, Hathaway keeps her private life private and does not like to share photos of her son on social media. In an interview with the Today Show, Hathaway confessed that she regretted sharing one picture of her son to Instagram.

“I had never posted a photo of my son, and I decided to post a shot of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t,” she said before confessing that she will never “do it again.”

Hathaway can next be seen in Ocean’s 8 when it hits theaters on June 8.