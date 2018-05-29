Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Shows Off Super-Toned Legs In Los Angeles

She gets it from her mama!

It’s back to life as usual for Doria Ragland after her daughter Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

The Daily Mail reported that Ragland showed off her shapely legs in a pair of shorts from Target as she ran errands over the weekend in Los Angeles. The athletic shorts by C9 Champion, sold exclusively at Target, are no longer available for purchase online, but similar pairs of shorts are available for around $17.

The 61-year-old yoga instructor returned to LA despite reports that she might stay in London to help Meghan make the transition to life as a royal. Of course, her daughter will soon be back in North America too, Inquisitr reported. The newlyweds will honeymoon in Canada staying at Outlook Cabin, which has a history with the British Royal Family. In 1939, George VI and the Queen Mother stayed at the cabin, and in 2005, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also visited.

Despite reports that she’d penned an exclusive deal with Oprah, Ragland remained mum since her daughter’s engagement and wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, she’s the only member of Markle’s family that hasn’t given an interview about her daughter aside from a few offhand comments to reporters. Inquisitr reported that the Royal Family made Ragland sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding Meghan and that anything she says about her daughter must be cleared through them first.

A source close to the new Duchess of Sussex told Radar Online, “Her friends are asking how the wedding was, how the food was, asking how happy Meghan is and all Doria did was shrug her shoulders. She didn’t say a word. It’s so sad. The poor lady looks and feels miserable.”

Of course, the images of Ragland out and about in Los Angeles do not appear to show a miserable woman at all. In fact, she looks like a healthy, happy, 61-year-old woman enjoying her return to her normal life walking her dogs, teaching yoga, and running errands.

Although Meghan’s style remains somewhat toned down from her past style since she became a member of the royal family, these pictures highlighting Ragland’s toned legs show that the Duchess gets her toned physique from her mother’s influence. Markle’s hemlines and hosiery will reveal a bit less of her legs in the coming months and years than she showed in days gone by. Even so, Meghan works incredibly hard to maintain her excellent shape, and at 61 so has her mother.