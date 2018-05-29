Kanye West’s ‘Donda House’ Charity In Danger Of Shutting Down

The organization was already going downhill prior to Kim Kardashian's Twitter attack.

Kanye West’s charity namesake to his late mother, Donda West, is reported to be “not in good standing” with the Illinois state government and is in jeopardy of closing its doors for good.

After making headlines for his controversial political views, as well as his statements on personal charitable contributions to the city of Chicago, Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian are now in a dispute with the foundation founded by Kanye years ago.

The alleged criticism stems from individuals deeming that Kanye, as well as wife Kim Kardashian, are not doing enough to help the city of Chicago and that he has not contributed at all in recent times to Donda House.

Rhymefest, a longtime contributor to West’s music as well as current chair member at Donda House, stated that he did not feel as though the “Runaway” rapper was truly involved in the organization that he founded in his mother’s name anymore.

After this, Kim took to Twitter to address Rhymefest’s allegations. She attacked his criticism of her husband, and then came after him directly, stating that none of her followers even knew who he was and that his most recent altercation with West was him telling the ghostwriter to leave the studio after coming in wearing a fake pair of West’s signature Adidas sneakers.

Rhymefest would respond to this all with a statement denouncing Kim’s attacks on him, as well as mentioning how he does not care that “none” of her followers know him, stating directly that, “I don’t care if no one on your timeline knows who I am. The people in my community and my city do, and that’s what truly matters to me.”

This retort would be followed by another statement issued directly by Donda House itself claiming that the organization would be changing its name in light of the recent turn of events with West and Kardashian.

However, both sides seem to be fighting a losing battle because, as reported by the Blast, Donda House was already facing dangers of shutting down prior to this weekend’s dispute. They say that the organization classified as “not good standing” by the Office Of Illinois Secretary of State.

According to the Blast story, Secretary of State official spoke on how Donda House failed to file an annual report on April 1st which caused them to lose their “Good Standing” classification with him.

This report was required to include the board of directors and the stated goal or purpose of the organization. The report itself also reveals that Kanye has been listed as a director for Donda House in previous filings, despite claims that he has been uninvolved.

Regardless, the report says that the foundation was already on its way to shut down before Rhymefest and Kim began their Twitter argument. The official for Illinois Secretary of State said that Donda House would automatically dissolve after approximately five months of being in “Not Good Standing.”