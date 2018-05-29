Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Take Kids On ‘Magical’ Disney Trip

The singer makes magic with her family as they visit 'The happiest Place on Earth.'

Jessica Simpson just made some magical memories in Disneyland. The singer turned designer had some serious family time at the House of Mouse over the Memorial Day weekend. Jessica posted a preview video to Instagram which showed her with her husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, and their two adorable kids, Ace, four, and Maxwell, six, riding in a car headed for the happiest place on earth. Simpson rode shotgun in the front passenger’s seat as an unidentified driver chauffered the clan to their Disney destination.

“We are on our way to Disneyland and it’s gonna be…” Jessica said, before her two kids filled in the blank with the word “magical.” Jessica captioned the video “Magical Disneyland weekend.”

Jessica Simpson’s family of four didn’t spend the day at Disneyland alone. OK magazine posted photos of Simpson’s sister Ashlee, and her family, who joined them on the day trip. Ashlee Simpson was accompanied by her son nine-year-old Bronx (her child with ex Pete Wentz) as well as her two-year-old daughter, Jagger, whom she shares with husband Evan Ross. In addition, Jessica and Ashlee’s mom, Tina Simpson, joined her daughters to pose for a photo as the trio wore Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears and bows.

Jessica captioned the sweet snap with: “My heart is exploding!! #disneyland.”

My heart is exploding!! #disneyland A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 28, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

Jessica Simpson also posted a snap of her female family members, sans Grandma Tina, posing with Minnie Mouse herself. Jessica captioned a photo of herself, Maxwell, Ashlee, and little Jagger with, “So ‘Minnie’ great memories.”

Of course, Jessica Simpson can’t step outside of her house without fueling pregnancy rumors. While the star has repeatedly squashed rumors that she is pregnant with her third child, fans noted the oversized Mickey Mouse t-shirt she wore on her Disney trip, with some questioning if Jess was hiding an early baby bump. Jessica paired her oversized tee with a pair of super short Daisy Dukes and super high heels as she strolled through the Anaheim, Calif. theme park with her family.

Jessica Simpson rocks VERY short Daisy Dukes at Disneyland with her children https://t.co/WYlvA9CrT1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 28, 2018

Jessica Simpson has long had a soft spot for Disney. In the past, Jessica performed a cover version of The Little Mermaid soundtrack song, “Part of Your World” as well as a cover duet of “A Whole New World” for the Aladdin Platinum Edition, alongside first husband Nick Lachey back in 2005.

You can see Jessica Simpson and her family on their way to their “magical Disneyland weekend” in the video below.