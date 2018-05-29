Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Motherhood, Reveals What Baby True Does All Day Long

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about motherhood, and everything she has learned about being baby True Thompson’s mother over the past two months.

According to a May 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her motherhood journey in a brand new blog post on her app. Kardashian even admits that she doesn’t use many of the items she bought for her baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, revealed that all her daughter does is eat, sleep, and dirty her diapers. However, Khloe isn’t complaining and is said to love being a mom more than anything. She has also revealed that she’s been thriving on the routine of it all during the first six weeks of baby True’s life.

“The truth is, all babies do is eat, sleep, potty, REPEAT for weeks. I love a routine, so not going to lie, this works for me. When I was pregnant and getting the nursery ready for True, I was so excited to fill it up with anything and everything I thought i might need, and over a month in, there are a ton of products I still haven’t used.”

Kardashian also admits that she can’t wait for her baby girl to get a bit older so that they can “explore” all of the fun things that her nursery “has to offer.” Meanwhile, she is focused on being a mom and also getting her pre-baby body back. Khloe has taken to social media multiple times in the past few weeks to reveal that she’s hitting the gym once again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even claims that she has been “craving” the workouts and can’t wait to get her body back into shape following the birth of her daughter.

“I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that [people] feel that I’m focusing too much on my body,” Khloe recently said via Snapchat. “But the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do. Just because I have a baby doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and baby True are currently living in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. However, Khloe is said to be missing her family very much and talks to her famous sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, multiple times each day.