Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute To Late Husband, Richard, In Touching Memorial Day Instagram Post

While many people were busy celebrating the long Memorial Day weekend, Dorinda Medley was busy visiting her late husband’s gravesite.

In a touching post on her Instagram account yesterday, the 53-year-old can be seen kneeling beside Richard’s gravesite, with her hand over the plaque. One large American flag, as well as two smaller ones, can also be seen as a tribute. Medley tagged the gravesite in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and wrote a touching caption to go along with the image.

“Remembering Richard and all who have served. #MemorialDay2018???????? #GodBlessAmerica”

The Real Housewives of New York star’s photo gained plenty of attention with over 45,000 likes and 508 total comments. Many of her fans thanked Dorinda’s husband for his service to our country while others offered prayers to the grieving widow.

“God bless you Dorinda! Thanks for sharing Richard with us!”

“How beautiful the love you and Richard shared. My father was a vet and my son is a disabled veteran. He’s now living with my husband and I. Just so thankful for their service to our great country. Love you,” another fan wrote.

A few other fans got in a little tiff over Medley’s post, pointing out the Richard didn’t actually die while he was serving our country and suggesting that he should not be remembered on Memorial Day.

“Celebrate Richard on his birthday, on the anniversary of his death or their wedding anniversary, on Veterans Day. But we have distinct military holidays for a reason,” one fan quipped.

According to Bustle, Richard Medley passed away in 2011 and his death was unexpected. The publication reports that Richard passed away a short time after succumbing to liver failure. He was only 60 years old at the time of his death. Dorinda has not released the exact cause of her late husband’s death and appears to want to keep that aspect of her life pretty private.

As her fans know, Dorinda has since moved on with her love life and has been dating John Mahdessian for quite some time. Bravo TV reports that back in March, the couple celebrated their six-year dating anniversary and the pair celebrated the occasion with social media tributes.

“Happy 6th Anniversary @johnmahdessian! We’ve come a long way baby!????❤️ #LOVE“

Medley shared a series of photos throughout the couple’s relationship over the years with the first photo being a recent picture of the couple taking a selfie together on a boat.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently airing on Wednesday night on Bravo.