Jesse Duplantis: ‘Prosperity Preacher’ Has His Eyes On A $54 Million Private Jet, Asks Flock To Pay For It

God wants him to have that jet, says Duplantis.

Jesse Duplantis, the so-called “prosperity preacher” who hosts “This Week With Jesse,” has his eyes on a $54 million private jet – and he’d like you (if you’re a member of his flock, that is) to pay for it.

As Christian Post reports, Duplantis is claiming that he needs the Falcon 7X for his ministry, as it will allow him to go to places that he wouldn’t otherwise have access to (such as far-flung locales that just happen to have a paved runway long enough to accommodate a jet aircraft). He’s owned private jets before – three of them, specifically – but he’s “burned them up for the Lord” in his extensive ministry, he says.

To that end, he’s set his sights on the Dassault Falcon X, which comes with a price tag in the $54 million range, depending on the features the buyer selects.

Duplantis admits that the juxtaposition of a Man of a Cloth against a multi-million-dollar private jet may strike some as odd. But a man needs what a man needs.

“Now some people believe that preachers shouldn’t have jets. I really believe that preachers ought to go on every available voice, every available outlet, to get this gospel preached to the world.”

Televangelist seeks donations for $54 million jet… https://t.co/OEyXTXDt8P — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) May 29, 2018

So why can’t he just fly commercial? Because, as The Washington Times reported in 2016, he and another “prosperity preacher,” Kenneth Copeland, said that commercial aircraft are filled with “a bunch of demons” who will “bog down” their ministries by telling them their prayer requests.

And as you’ve already learned from reading this article, Duplantis doesn’t plan on putting his own name on the check when he buys the aircraft – he expects his followers to pay for it. But he’s crowdfunding the bill because God told him to, he says.

“Jesse, I didn’t ask you to pay for it.”

At least one person eager to get Duplantis into his new ride. Twitter user @DocJohnson02 claims he kicked in a grand for the jet – although to be fair, he could very well be making a joke at Duplantis’ expense.

We love you Jesse!! You got $1000 from my family and I personally coming your way!! Jesus and all of us followers love you! The world needs you out there preachin the gospel of the Lord! — Doc Johnson (@DocJohnson02) May 29, 2018

Duplantis is not the first televangelist to ask his flock to foot the bill for his aircraft. Kenneth Copeland, who as mentioned above is wary of “demons” on commercial flights, also asked his flock to pay for his aircraft – a Gulfstream. It worked, as Copeland later thanked God for his followers coming through for him.

The “prosperity gospel,” for those not familiar, teaches that God wants believers to be wealthy and healthy and that usually comes about in return for giving money to the evangelists who preach it.