‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, May 29: Victoria Confronts Nick And Jack Leaves Home

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, May 29 leaves Genoa City families full of turmoil and one former couple trying to start all over again from the very beginning.

At the Club, Victor (Eric Braeden) complimented Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and let her know he is proud of her. Ultimately, he discussed Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) return to the company. Of course, he failed to tell her that Nick is taking over her job as COO.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Nick confessed that Victor offered him Victoria’s job and Sharon worried Victor’s up to all his old games again. Although Victor told Nick that Victoria moved on from the position, something didn’t sit right with Nick.

Later when Victoria talked to Sharon about Nick’s return, she learned the shocking truth. Victor offered her brother the COO position — all without even breathing a word of it to her. Victoria rushed to find Nick. When she saw him, she launched into a rant about the situation. Nick informed her that Victor said she was on board, and Victoria told Nick that it was a temporary punishment.

The truth hit Nick in the gut. It seems that Sharon and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) were right — Nick can’t trust The Moustache even if they are family. He went to The Ranch to confront his dad. Victor explained that he couldn’t ignore the fact that Victoria teamed up with Jack (Peter Bergman) to try to oust Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Ultimately, Victor reminded Nick that somebody had to run Newman in the future, and if it wasn’t him, it would be Noah or possibly Christian. Nick warned Victor to stay away from his children, and Victor told Nick that he’s not really Christian’s biological father, which Nick insisted changed nothing.

Victoria is blindsided at Newman today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/YLsZv3airh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 29, 2018

Meanwhile, at the Abbotts, Jack informed Ashley that he quit Jabot. She told him he made the decision rashly, but he insisted that he won’t stand by and watch as Billy (Jason Thompson) dismantles their father’s legacy. Later, Dina (Marla Adams) appeared as Jack poured a drink, and she demanded that he leave her husband’s liquor alone. Dina thought Jack was the help.

Despite the fact that he tried to tell her he is her son, Dina ordered Jack to leave, so he did.

At the Club, Kyle (Michael Mealor) confided in Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about his crumbling family. She commiserated with him about being an outsider. She invited him to become part of her family since Sharon tends to like strays.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) surprised Hilary (Mishael Morgan) with a fabulous rooftop round of pampering. He got Mariah to convince her he wanted to do the show from the rooftop, but when she showed up, it was only Devon and a closed rooftop for a private party. After a relaxing massage, Hilary asked Devon if they were a couple again, and he admitted he is scared. However, they decided to start brand new, and Hilary introduced herself. Ultimately, they shared a romantic kiss.