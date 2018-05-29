‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Admits To ‘Screaming Match’ With Dad John After Brain Surgery

What caused the explosive confrontation?

The View co-host Meghan McCain admitted in a new HBO documentary that just days after her father, Senator John McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from behind his eye, the two had a “screaming match” over his unwillingness to adhere to doctors orders and rest.

Meghan McCain remarked in John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls that she felt her father should stay home and recuperate, as reported by People Magazine. The strong-willed senator instead wanted to fly from his home in Arizona to Washington D.C. to vote on the Obamacare repeal in July 2017.

The View co-host explained, “He said, ‘I have to get back for the healthcare bill’ and I said, ‘What could possibly happen if he gets on a plane?’ and the doctor said he would like hemorrhage and it can be dangerous if he still has air in his brain, and all this crazy stuff.”

“So I freaked out and I screamed at everyone that he couldn’t get on the plane and that I didn’t agree with it. And my dad snapped at me and said, ‘It’s my life and it’s my choice,”‘ she said of their heated exchange.

Although there was a danger for him to make the trip to D.C., the Republican senator took his chances and took to the floor of the Senate on Friday, July 28, to cast the deciding “no” vote on Republicans’ efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I will not vote for this bill as it is today,” McCain was seen saying in the documentary’s footage.

John McCain would not, as the documentary explained, place a vote for a bill that would neither fix the issues of nor come up with a better solution than the Affordable Care Act. “We are getting nothing done, my friends,” he said on the Senate floor, “We are getting nothing done.”

Meghan McCain talked about her father’s legacy to Mark Salter, the elder McCain’s long-time co-author and former Senate chief of staff, and Teddy Kunhardt, the director of the HBO documentary. The View co-host remarked on a recent episode of the series how she has made peace with the uncertainty of her father’s death.

“I’m just not scared of death the way I once was,” she stated on The View. “I know now he’s going to be waiting for me on the other side. And he’s taught me what life’s always about — he always has, but the last year, in particular.”