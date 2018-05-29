Eminem States ‘I Want To Date Nicki Minaj’ At Boston Concert

There might be a new royal couple of rap!

Eminem openly expressed his desire to date fellow rapper Nicki Minaj during a concert in Boston, Massachusets, after asking the audience their opinion about the potential relationship.

The rumor that things were official between the two global superstars began after an exchange of flirty messages surfaced on social media, but now “Slim Shady” said he actually wants to make things official.

The news gained traction when 103.3 AMP radio posted a clip to Twitter taken from Eminem’s set at the 2018 Boston Calling music festival on May 27 where he gave a shout-out to his fellow hip-hop artist and potential love interest.

In the clip you can clearly hear the “Lose Yourself” rapper state to the crowd, “I want to take this time out right now to give a shout to my babe, Nicki Minaj,” he said to the tens of thousands of fans in attendance. “Sweetheart, I’ll be home to figure this [expletive] out.”

He then followed this by asking the crowds opinion, saying, “So wait, one more time. Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

After a large cheer erupted from the audience, the rapper said, “G**damn it, me too.” He then added, “Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later. We’ll talk about it.”

Minaj took to Twitter after viewing the clip, responding with, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me????. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album,” she wrote. “That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.????????????????????”

The New York native paved the way for these dating allegations after she supposedly confirmed that she was dating Eminem in a video posted to her Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In the clip, Minaj was seen singing along with her verse on YG’s latest track, “Big Bank,” where she has lines directly referencing the situation, “Told ’em I met Slim Shady, bagged an Em.”

Following this, when questioned by a fan if she was, in fact, dating the Detroit rapper, she responded simply with a “Yes.”

Yo @NICKIMINAJ! @Eminem wants you to text him back to talk about this…..???? Eminem hinted at Nicki Minaj rumors at #BostonCalling! pic.twitter.com/BANk0H9zWn — 103.3 AMP Radio (@1033ampradio) May 28, 2018

Eminem responded to similar questioning by stating, “Girl you know it’s true.”

Minaj dated Philadelphia native Meek Mill, another hip-hop artist, for two years before they officially split in January 2017 prior to Meek’s incarceration for charges stemming from drugs and firearm possession after violating a probation he was put on nearly a decade ago.

The “Chun Li” rapper then dated Nas for seven months, but the pair split in January 2018 without citing a direct reason for the end of their relationship.