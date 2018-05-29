‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wed. May 30: Bill Blasts Wyatt Who Fires Right Back, Steffy Lambastes Hope

New 'B&B' spoilers promise an epic showdown between Bill & Wyatt and Steffy & Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 30 promise conflict as the truth is bared and real intentions are now exposed. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) started the ball rolling when he finally told Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) supposed affair. The confession led to Liam and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) wedding being postponed as they needed time to process all this new information. Although they did not break up, the new status quo has given Steffy new hope that she and Liam may very well still raise Kelly as a family.

Bill is a very angry man. He promised his son everything, including the keys to the kingdom, if he would just keep quiet about his scheme to break Liam and Steffy up once and for all. However, Wyatt broke and spilled the beans. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that Bill will blast Wyatt for breaking his silence. Bill is feeling particularly angry because his right-hand man Justin (Aaron D. Spears) also refused to do his bidding in yesterday’s episode and the mighty mogul feels that he cannot trust anybody. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Justin also warned him that Wyatt may capitulate and tell Liam, but Bill refused to think that his plan would fail since he had bribed his son.

Hope is blindsided when Liam reveals the secret that Wyatt shared with him mid-wedding. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnGJH5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8hLTMqPU7g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 28, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will be furious and sparks will fly. He will take back everything that he promised to Wyatt. B&B fans will remember that he gave Wyatt his beloved Ferrari as well as a painting worth a small fortune. He also promised Wyatt control of the company if he would just keep their secret. However, as Wyatt pointed out to Liam, he had wanted his dad’s approval more than anything but now realized that he wants his brother’s friendship more.

Justin reminds an annoyed Bill that Wyatt has the power to thwart his plans…with the truth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RKIXj0eiFS #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ITaf46zwG0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 25, 2018

Wyatt will give back as good as he gets, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. He has been treated as a second-hand son for years, and he is very resentful towards his father. Coupled with the fact that he forced Katie and him to end their relationship, Wyatt has been waiting for an opportunity to lash back.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Wyatt gives back as good as he gets when Bill takes back everything he’s previously offered. Steffy and Hope square off. An angry and intense Liam confronts Bill. Ridge pleads with Liam to reunite with Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jzHCPUQ6R9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 26, 2018

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that Steffy will see Hope. After the wedding was canceled, she obviously feels more optimistic about her chances with her ex-husband. However, Steffy tells Hope that if it hadn’t been for Bill’s lies and deceit, they would never have had their marriage annulled and that Liam would still be with her. It remains to be seen how Hope will react. Tune in to CBS every weekday for Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers suggest that there is huge drama ahead.