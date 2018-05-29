Chelsea Houska’s Dad Throws Shade At MTV For Her Lack Of Screen Time On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska, is throwing shade at MTV for his daughter’s lack of screen time so far this season. Randy, who has always been outspoken about the reality series, joked about seeing his daughter on an episode for more than 30 seconds this week.

According to a May 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Chelsea Houska’s father isn’t afraid to say what he thinks when it comes to his daughter’s reality TV career. Randy took to his Twitter account on Monday night after the new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired to reveal that he was surprised to see so much of Chelsea during the episode.

“Holy smokes!!!! @ChelseaHouska was on @teenmom tonight! For more than 30 seconds, it’s a start. I think this @mtv #teenmom2 thing is going to catch on,” Randy joked.

During the brand new episode, it was revealed that Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were trying to have another baby together. Chelsea is the mother of daughter, Aubree, eight, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, and 17-month-old son, Watson, whose father is Cole. Chelsea also stated that she would be taking Adam to court over custody issues in the episode.

However, the show mainly focused on Kailyn Lowry’s dating life, and her ex-husband’s new relationship with Briana DeJesus. Lowry sparked fans’ interest during the episode when she was seen getting cozy with a woman named Dom, and tried to figure out if she should call Dom her girlfriend, or not.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chelsea Houska has also been vocal about her absence from the show. After some Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about not seeing enough of Chelsea’s life on the new season, Houska chimed in, revealing that the MTV reality series has started to focus more on the drama between the cast members than it does on the lives of its stars, and the struggles and daily challenges motherhood can often bring. “Isn’t actually about being a mom anymore,” Chelsea told fans via Twitter.

Many of Chelsea Houska’s followers agreed with her statements, and one fan even revealed that the show was “all about drama now” and that she missed seeing the stars of the show interact with their children. “Same,” Houska replied to the tweet.

Teen Mom 2 viewers can see more of Chelsea Houska and her family during brand new episodes, which air Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.