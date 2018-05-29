Meghan Markle’s Mother Was ‘Silenced’ By The British Royal Family, Is ‘Miserable,’ According To ‘RadarOnline’

A new report suggests that Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, can't even talk about her royal daughter.

It’s not easy being the mother of a royal, and Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is finding that out the hard way.

According to a new report released by RadarOnline, Ragland has been placed under strict orders by “The Firm” to not say a word about Meghan Markle, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, who also happens to be Ragland’s only daughter.

A trusted source close to “The Firm” tells Radar Online that Ragland, who is retired and is a sometime yoga instructor, was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and isn’t allowed to say a word about Meghan Markle unless she clears it with the British royal family.

The source told the outlet that Ragland was even asked about the so-called “royal wedding” by her friends, but she wasn’t allowed to say a word. Ragland, according to the source, looks “sick and miserable,” and said that the situation she was in was “sad.”

And it gets worse: according to this same source, Meghan is still dealing with the drama from her father’s side of the family, as well. Thomas Markle allegedly hit up the Duchess for some “cold, hard cash” right after the royal wedding was over.

Meghan Markle didn’t ask her father why he needed the money — she, allegedly, just flat-out said “no.”

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

It seems as though Duchess Meghan can’t go anywhere without having to deal with some sort of family drama.

Just yesterday, as was reported by the Inquisitr, her half-sister, Samantha Markle, continued her campaign of venom when she attacked her new coat-of-arms, and capped it off with attacking the BET network with a racist name for writing a story about her calling her “Bitter AF.” Samantha went on to say that the people who worked at BET were making $7 an hour at their desk jobs (which, to be frank, is more than she’s making at the moment), and that BET stood for “been eatin’ Twinkies.”

Previously, Samantha slammed Doria Ragland — when she and Meghan were growing up, Samantha referred to Doria as “the maid,” and she recently accused Doria of trying to cash in on the royal wedding by getting paid for an interview with Oprah (a claim which has been roundly denied and disproven). Samantha also said that Doria Ragland looked like “the hockey player in the penalty box” at the royal wedding, and neither Samantha nor her brother, Thomas Markle, were invited to the wedding.

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/BdWVyXfWye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

Meghan Markle, for her part, has avoided commenting publicly about her family and their antics.