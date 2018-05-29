The two little royals were spotted in casual dress after the royal wedding

After the uproar of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, life is returning somewhat back to normal for Princess Charlotte and Prince George after the two and their cute pics stole the show on the big day. But over the weekend the mini royals had a nice day out at the Houghton Horse Trials with their mom, Kate Middleton. The event, which is billed as a family day in the country was some time to kick back in casual clothes, see the horses, and of course, eat ice cream.

Town & Country said that Princess Charlotte and Prince George were able to kick back, with the little princess in a sundress and the prince in a polo shirt, enjoying the bouncy castle and the sweet treats.

The Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk were a day of horse shows that also include the vibe of a country fair, and is “a fantastic day out for all the family,” and that includes the royal kiddies.

Prince William and little Prince Louis did not attend, but Duchess Catherine was also wearing an affordable dress ($70) from Zara and had her hair pulled back in a casual knot.

Prince George got the chance to play on an air ambulance vehicle like the one his dad flew while in the service.

“George was seen climbing into an air ambulance vehicle – his father Prince William was a pilot with the East Anglian service until July last year.”

Kate Middleton has publicly stated that the time she treasures most is simple days hanging out as a family, and days like this is Norfolk made the family seem like any other at the Houghton Horse Trials. Recently, the Duchess posted a letter on Twitter about the significance of family moments.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”

For the day out in Norfolk, many people brought along their dogs as well as their kids, and Prince George took a shine to a cute Dalmatian who was walking by on a leash, says Marie-Claire. While George seemed focused on checking out the dogs and the horses, Charlotte was going to town on some strawberry ice cream in a cone.

Duchess Kate was doing the mom thing complete with wet wipes, tissues, and a mom bag to manage whatever comes up on a day out.