Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Make Rare Public Appearance Together, Enjoy Date Night At NBA Game

It’s not very often that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are photographed in public together, but when they are, it’s often at a sporting event.

As TMZ Sports shares, the couple took in Game 7 of an NBA playoff game in Houston between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. The couple was rooting for the Rockets as Scott is from Texas and is a huge Rockets fan. Funny enough, Khloe Kardashian’s former flame, James Harden, plays for the team.

In the pictures, the pair sat court-side for the game while neither one of them is donning any Houston Rockets gear. Kylie keeps it casual in black pants, black boots, and a long-sleeved black shirt. On the other hand, Scott added a little more color to his look in blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and half green and half purple flannel jacket. The rapper is also sporting a pair of purple Jordan shoes along with a denim hat.

Others stars like Lil Wayne and E-40 also attended the playoff game where Golden State came out on top and will now advance to the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Khloe’s current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays.

The last public event that Jenner and Scott attended together was the Met Gala in the beginning of May, where Kylie shared photos on her popular Instagram account. In one of the photos from the evening, Kylie captioned the image “Stormi’s parents.”

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Rooted for Khloe's Ex-BF https://t.co/mXSZpWpmG2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 29, 2018

That particular image came after rumors swirled that Jenner’s bodyguard could be the real father of Stormi. As the Inquisitr reported, there was a side-by-side photo of Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and her bodyguard, Tim Chung, that had been circulating the internet, making many people question whether or not Scott is actually Stormi’s father. But Kylie was quick to shoot down the rumors with a simple post on her Instagram account.

In the snapshot, Jenner and Scott are dressed to the nines as they pose on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Both are wearing black clothing from head to toe while Kylie added a little bit of bling to her look with chic rhinestone sunglasses. The image gained over 5.9 million likes as well as 294,000 comments with many fans commenting on the couple.

“No wonder Stormi was born so pretty.”

“Couple goals,” another fan wrote.

Stormi’s Parents ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

Another report from today by the Inquisitr suggests that Jenner is reportedly overwhelmed by motherhood and misses the party scene. She is allegedly is getting bored of staying at home with baby Stormi and misses her old baby-free life.