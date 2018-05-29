Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New, Up-Close Photo Of Daughter Chicago West

In recent weeks, baby Chicago has been the star of mom Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the mother of three took to her popular Instagram page to share a photo of 2-year-old son Saint and 4-month-old daughter, Chicago. In the image, the siblings are cuddled up on a furry blue kid’s couch as Saint wraps his arm around his baby sister in a sweet embrace. Not surprisingly, that image gained a ton of attention from Kardashian’s followers.

Less than a week after posting the adorable snapshot of Saint and Chicago, Kim is sharing another glimpse at the newest member of the Kardashian-West family with fans. In the photo posted to her Instagram account this morning, baby Chicago sweetly looks in to the camera with her big, brown eyes.

The youngest member of the West clan is positioned on a white blanket with a matching white button-up onesie. Kim sweetly captions the photo, “My baby Chi,” with two heart emojis at the end of the post. Within just an hour of being posted, the army of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have been loving the picture, giving it over 1.3 million likes and 7,300 plus comments. Many fans commented on how cute Chicago is while countless other fans couldn’t get over how much the baby is starting to look like Kim.

My baby Chi ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 29, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

“She looks so much like you!! Beautiful.”

“She is perfect! Gorg like mama,” another fan wrote.

Prior to posting the photo of baby Chicago, Kim shared a family photo of herself, husband Kanye West, and kids North and Saint. In the snapshot, the family is bundled up for cooler weather as they walk in a field of grass with beautiful mountains visible in the background. With her caption on the image “Wyoming,” fans can assume that the family celebrated Memorial Day Weekend in the state.

Like the photo of Chicago, this picture has also gained a ton of attention with over 3.2 million likes as well as 19,000 comments within just one day of being posted. Countless fans commented on the cute family while many other fans couldn’t help but point out the fact that Kanye is actually smiling in the picture.

Wyoming A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

“Omg kanye is smiling.”

“Love this family is everything… Kayne looks the happiest around the kids,” another fan wrote.

As of late, Kardashian has also been using her social media platform to promote her latest endeavor, her makeup line, KKW Beauty. That Instagram page has already amassed over 1.8 million followers in a short time.