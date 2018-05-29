‘Bachelorette’ Fans Demand Justice For Grocery Store Joe

The Chicago produce peddler became an instant fan favorite after one night on the ABC reality show.

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin sent seven guys packing on the premiere of her season of the ABC reality show, but one short timer is standing out as a favorite that fans want to see on Bachelor in Paradise. After Joe Amabile was passed over for a rose at The Bachelorette’s opening night rose ceremony, fans flocked to social media to demand justice for the hunky Chicago grocery store owner.

In his opening night preview package, Joe from Chicago stood out as more of an everyman than the glossy football players and models that populated Becca’s boyfriend pool. But Joe was so nervous that he blew his introduction to Becca during his limo meet and greet at Bachelor Mansion.

“I’m Joe and I forgot everything I was going to say to you,” Amabile told Kufrin after walking up to her from the limo. A flustered Joe seemingly muttered an expletive as he walked away from Becca, which set the stage for his demise on the ABC reality show.

During the premiere night cocktail party, Joe used his alone time with The Bachelorette to tell her he used to peddle watermelons in grocery stores. His fate was further sealed when Becca told him it was “cute” that he owned a grocery store. Of course, it probably didn’t help that Joe used this unfortunate tagline: “I deal in produce, but one thing I haven’t produced yet is love.” Ugh.

According to the Chicago Tribune, after Grocery Store Joe was cut from Becca’s Bachelorette competition, he revealed he was disappointed and had trouble feeling comfortable on the show.

But plenty of Bachelorette fans are ready to make him feel right at home. After Joe Amabile’s early elimination from The Bachelorette, fans called out Becca for letting him go so early. Other petitioned for longtime Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison to use his clout to get Joe cast on the show’s summertime upcoming spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise. You can see fan reaction to Grocery Store Joe from Chicago below.

I thought I would like Becca as The Bachelorette but she is off to a ROUGH start by sending home grocery store Joe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am MAD!!!!!!!!!! Put that man on Paradise — Bec (@becccathomas) May 29, 2018

Grocery store man Joe was the best thing that ever could have happened to you Becca #bachelorette — Natalia Legarreta (@natalia_legs) May 29, 2018

I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT JOE THE GROCERY STORE OWNER DIDNT MAKE IT PAST NIGHT 1 ON THE BACHELORETTE I WOULD LIKE TO SUE ABC — emily (@ItsEmmyGarcia) May 29, 2018

JUSTICE FOR JOE THE GROCER AND HIS WATERMELONS !!!!!#bachelorette — Sammie Ho (@sammiehohoho) May 29, 2018

Joe from the bachelorette please hit me up since Becca is an idiot — sofia simpson (@sofsimpss) May 29, 2018

In his Bachelorette bio, Joe Amabile is described as “formerly one of the youngest traders on the Chicago stock exchange.”

The 31-year-old’s ABC bio adds that he “turned a successful career in big finance into a successful career in small business. He followed his family’s footsteps in the grocery store world, where he currently owns and manages his own store. Successful in produce, but unsuccessful in love, Joe’s ripe and ready to be picked by the Bachelorette.”

In the end, Produce Joe was beaten out by a guy dressed in a chicken suit, but if fans have their way he’ll get a second reality TV life on this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Take a look at the video below to see Joe Amabile talking about his ideal first date.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.