Emma Watson And Chord Overstreet Split, End Romance After Just 6 Months

Fans were shocked but delighted when news broke that Harry Potter alum, Emma Watson and Glee alum, Chord Overstreet were officially dating. The two reportedly met at the end of 2017 just as Watson ended her two-year relationship with tech manager, William Knight. The couple was very hush-hush about their courtship until it became public in March when the two were spotted strolling around Los Angeles hand-in-hand. However, after only six-months of dating, The Sun has reported that the two actors have decided to call it quits and go their separate ways.

The couple continued to be very private after they made their romance public. They never posted on each other’s social media and apparently to make it known to fans that they were no longer an item, Watson proceeded to un-follow Overstreet on her Instagram. A source revealed to The Sun, ” Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off. But things just haven’t worked out between them and they are both now single again.”

Watson has risen to be one of America’s sweethearts after she rose to fame following the success of the Harry Potter films and for that reason the actress has always chosen to keep her personal life, which includes who she’s romantically involved with, private. In an interview with Variety last year, the Beauty and the Beast actress said, “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home.” This totally explains why we’ve hardly ever seen the actress with a guy she’s currently dating (Chord Overstreet excluded). “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act,” she added.

At the current time, Watson is taking from acting, but she’s remained in the spotlight for her participation in the Time’s Up movement as well as for being an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and for LGBTQ rights through her social media accounts.

Overstreet hit success from his time on Glee and began his music career after the show ended. His released his new single, “Wasted Time” in April.

News of Overstreet and Watson’s split comes just as Watson’s fellow Harry Potter alum, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), made headlines for his marriage to long-time girlfriend, Angela Jones, over the weekend in Italy.