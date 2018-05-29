Donald Trump Says Robert Mueller Will Meddle In Midterm Elections

He also said that the Special Counsel and the Democrats are part of a "collusion."

Donald Trump has accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller of “collusion” with Democrats, saying the continuation of his Russia investigation amounts to Mueller “meddling” with the midterm elections.

This is not the first time that Trump has raised questions about Mueller’s integrity, who is a Republican, but accusing him of “meddling” in the 2018 midterm elections is definitely a new low even by the president’s standards.

As reported by AP, Mueller was appointed last summer by Trump’s deputy attorney general Rod Rosentstein after the president fired then FBI director James Comey, who was looking into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to undermine the 2016 presidential elections. A year into his investigation, Mueller’s team has indicted four Trump associates, three of whom have pleaded guilty to lying to officers during the investigation.

For over a year, Donald Trump has maintained that the Robert Mueller probe is a “witch hunt” concocted by the Democrats to stain the integrity of his administration. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Trump repeated that claim, adding that “13 angry Democrats” were “meddling” with the midterms.

“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats.”

Trump accuses special counsel investigators of 'meddling' in the upcoming midterm elections, then says he needs to start focusing his energy on issues facing Americans and not on the 'rigged' Russia probe. https://t.co/0z8dMa3BWc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 29, 2018

It also appears that following the tweet, Donald Trump was advised by his staff not to indulge in such accusatory provocation, especially without any evidence to support this extraordinary claim. Because a little later on Tuesday morning, Trump followed his “meddling” tweet with one where he apologized — perhaps to his base — for “focusing his energy” on the Mueller probe when there is so much work to be done.

“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/(Department of) Justice/(President Barack) Obama/(former FBI Director James) Comey/(Former Attorney General Loretta) Lynch etc.”

Supporters of Donald Trump, including his leading lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former adviser Steve Bannon, have maintained that Republicans should bill the 2018 midterm elections as a referendum on Donald Trump instead of focusing on individual congressional seats, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier. It stems from the understanding that if Democrats win the elections, they would surely begin an impeachment process against the president.

It is plausible that Trump recognizes this fact, and his latest tweet is his way of pandering to a base which has not disappointed him so far.