Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Don Bathing Suits For Striking Costa Palmas Vacation Pics

It appears as though Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk had an incredible Memorial Day weekend getaway.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account last night, Paltrow and Falchuk both show off their fit bodies in a photo at a green lagoon in Costa Palmas, Mexico. The image shows Brad with his arm around Gwyneth as they both stare off into the distance. Though the image is not up close, it’s easy to catch a glimpse of the couple’s enviable swimsuit bodies with Paltrow in a sexy black bikini and Falchuk in black swim shorts.

Another star of the photo is the scenery, with a huge rock structure complete with a waterfall flowing right down the middle. The water is a beautiful green color as Paltrow refers to it as the “green lagoon.” Thus far, the actress’s picture has already gained a lot of attention in just 15 hours with over 125,000 comments and 390-plus likes.

A few fans commented on the scenery of the photo while countless others couldn’t help but chime in about the beautiful couple.

“I love you two together.”

“Oh come On!! Wow,” another fan gushed.

A few hours earlier in the day, Paltrow posted another photo from her getaway at Costa Palmas. In this particular picture, the mother of two poses alone on a beach. Paltrow can be seen with a huge smile on her face as she throws her arms and one leg into the air. The 45-year-old looks stunning in a black and white striped romper.

Green lagoon @costapalmas A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 28, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

Rather than writing a caption on the image, Paltrow simply tagged Costa Palmas, where the couple appears to be staying at. Many of her fans were quick to comment on the joyful photo of Paltrow, giving it 113,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“Glad u are looking happy and cheerful!”

“Come over to Greece would so love to have you on our island,” another fan suggested.

@costapalmas ????????‍♂️ A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 28, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

And it seems as though things in Gwyneth and Brad’s relationship are going very well with the couple even discussing babies. As the Inquisitr reported last week, the couple is allegedly making room in their lives for a child. Paltrow already shares two children, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. But according to sources, the couple is looking into adopting a child sometime in the near future. Originally, Brad and Gwyneth were exploring the possibility of IVF to conceive a child together, but now their gears have totally turned and they’re set on adoption.

Paltrow can currently be seen as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Infinity War.