Roseanne Barr Ditches Twitter, Apologizes After Racist Rant Against Hillary Clinton, Obama Aide

Roseanne Barr deleted her Twitter account Tuesday morning, after going on a series of rants against Hillary Clinton George Soros, and an African American Obama aide whom she compared to an ape.

As The Hill reports, Roseanne got things rolling late Monday night with a tweet about Chelsea Clinton.

“Chelsea Soros Clinton”

Chelsea, for her part, quickly responded, noting that her middle name is Victoria.

Apparently, as Showbiz411 speculates, Roseanne was trying to make the case that Clinton was married to someone connected to billionaire George Soros. She later “retracted” that statement, and said that Chelsea was married to “the son of a corrupt senator.” In fact, Chelsea’s husband, Mark Mezvinsky, is the son of Ed Mezvinsky, a former Iowa Congressman who pleaded guilty to bank fraud and other charges in 2001.

As for Soros, he’s been accused, mostly by right-wing conspiracy sites, of having designs on overthrowing the U.S. government. Roseanne said essentially the same thing.

“Soros’ goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor ‘feelings’ instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that ‘racist,'”

From there, she moved on to Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. So you can understand Barr’s tweet in context: Jarrett, who is African American, has been accused of trying to help the Obamas overthrow the Trump administration, and supposedly said, decades ago, that she’s an Iranian whose goal is “to help change America to be a more Islamic country” and she felt “like it is going well in the transition of using freedom of religion in America against itself.” None of it is true, according to Snopes.

Nevertheless, Barr repeated both the Muslim conspiracy, and made a racist remark, in a tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr then apologized and announced that she’s leaving Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Sure enough, it appears that Roseanne’s Twitter account has been deleted.

Roseanna has had a complicated relationship with Twitter, to put it mildly, says The Wrap. Previously she’s used the social media platform to spread various right-wing conspiracy theories, including one that suggested that Trump had secretly broken up child sex-trafficking rings in the U.S. and around the world.