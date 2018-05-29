What Happened To Scheana Marie’s Giant Wedding Photos?

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay's wedding photos used to be on display throughout their West Hollywood home.

Scheana Marie infamously enlarged her wedding photos and displayed them in her West Hollywood home during her marriage to Mike Shay, but what did she do with the huge pictures after their split.

About one year after the Vanderpump Rules star’s divorce from Shay was finalized, she responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted to know what happened to the images.

“I was also curious about where the giant wedding pictures in Scheana’s apartment went but also can I have one of you?” the fan asked on May 29.

“Lol. In storage or given away,” Scheana replied.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay tied the knot during Vanderpump Rules Season 3 after getting engaged during Season 2. Then, after experiencing marital turmoil during Season 4 due to Shay’s substance abuse, the couple called it quits during Season 5 and Scheana wasted no time moving on from her short-lived marriage.

During Season 6, Scheana debuted her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta and in early episodes of the season, she gushed over the actor continuously and claimed they would one day be married. She even revealed that she had already chosen a name for their first child, Madison Marie Parks-Valletta.

Unfortunately, Scheana was dumped by Parks-Valletta after production concluded on Season 6.

Scheana Marie was devastated with Robert Parks-Valletta dumped her and even said on a number of occasions that the split was harder on her than her divorce. She also explained that while there were reasons why she and Mike Shay shouldn’t have been together, she didn’t understand why her romance with Parks-Valletta came to an end.

Months after her breakup from the actor, Scheana sparked rumors of a potential romance with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Robby Hayes and earlier this month, the two were spotted holding hands in Hawaii.

In the coming weeks, Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to start production and when it does, fans of the show may be getting to know Hayes a bit better. After all, if he is involved in a committed relationship with the reality star, he’s bound to be seen on the show at least occasionally.

As for what else fans will be seeing from Scheana Marie, it’s hard to say. Although she did recently appear in an on-stage production of Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man in Las Vegas, the show concluded weeks ago and she is now back to her normal gig as a waitress at SUR Restaurant.