‘Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Ended Interview With GQ After Fiance Lauren Burnham Became ‘Really Upset’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. reportedly cut his recent interview with GQ Magazine short after his fiance, Lauren Burnham, got “very upset” with some of the questions she was being asked about the couple’s time on The Bachelor, as well as his former fiance, Becca Kufrin.

According to a May 28 report by The Daily Mail, Arie Luyendyk Jr. reportedly spent two days with journalist Rebecca Nelson for a profile called The Most Hated Bachelor In America Explains Himself. However, when the questions got a bit too heavy for Lauren Burnham, Arie decided that he would not participate in the interview any longer.

Rebecca Nelson reportedly spent a great deal of time with Arie and Lauren during their interview. She shared meals with the couple and even went house hunting with them. The three also celebrated together at a wine bar upon the pair finding a home. Nelson revealed that she had left Arie and Lauren to write some notes and that Luyendyk Jr. offered for her to drive his truck, and gave her the door code to his condo. However, Rebecca chose to take an Uber instead.

The journalist admitted that Arie Luyendyk Jr. had texted her while she was driving, and revealed that Lauren Burnham was “very upset” about the interview she had participated in with Rebecca Nelson.

Nelson claims that she had asked The Bachelor runner-up about initially being rejected by Arie Luyendyk Jr., and the reaction she had to him proposing to Becca Kufrin. Nelson also admitted that she asked Burnham about Kufrin’s finale comment about Lauren noting being an “equal” partner for Arie.

“It makes me feel a little upset that people don’t think that I would be an equal partner with Arie. I’m a very strong independent woman. Just because I had a little bit of a breakdown on the show, because I wasn’t great in that environment, doesn’t mean I’m not a strong person,” Burnham said in the interview.

After the conversation, Rebecca Nelson says she received the following message from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

I don’t know how the conversation went on your end but Lauren is really upset. I agreed to do this because I believed it would be positive and shed light on who I am [and] in no way did I want to make Lauren upset. I think our interview is done,” Arie said in the message.

Nelson also revealed that The Bachelor star later told her that their time together felt like a “tabloid interview,” and that he canceled the photoshoot for his GQ profile.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have planned their wedding for January 12, 2019 in Hawaii.