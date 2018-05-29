Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Ride Was Reportedly Used For Wallis Simpson’s Husband’s Funeral

Was there a meaning behind the choice in transportation?

The car that Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland rode in to the royal wedding featured heavily in the beautiful pictures leading up to their arrival at St. George’s chapel, but now eagle-eyed experts have spotted something possibly amiss with the vehicle.

According to the Daily Mail report, the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV is the same model the Royal Mews used 46 years earlier to drive Wallis Simpson to her husband’s, the Duke of Windsor, funeral in 1972. Simpson, also an American divorcee, caused a massive uproar with her marriage to Edward VIII. In fact, their union led to the 1936 abdication crisis.

Some feel this choice in transportation for Meghan Markle, the new Dutchess of Sussex, to her wedding was at best in poor taste if not a joke, according to a report from The Sun. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time she’s faced such tasteless situations at the hands of the British royals, either. Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor brooch featuring a black servant to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Christmas lunch.

Markle’s mother descended from slaves, and ultimately Princess Michael apologized, but her daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor’s former boyfriend Aatish Taseer claimed the princess wore the jewelry to the special event out of a “desire to shock.”

Emilia Wickstead Apologizes For Criticizing Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress. The New Zealand-born fashion designer says she's sorry for the misunderstanding. #MeghanMarkle #Interesting https://t.co/HW4qLJiRP9 — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) May 29, 2018

When Wallis Simpson married Edward VIII in 1937, he became the first monarch ever to abdicate the throne, which ultimately led to Queen Elizabeth ruling. He reigned for only 326 days, which makes his reign the shortest in British history. Parliment would not allow him to marry Wallis Simpson and remain king. Ultimately, he chose to marry the woman he loved, which led to his younger brother George VI ascending to the throne. Upon George VI’s death in 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth.

Of course, Prince Harry’s choice of Meghan Markle did not cause the uproar that Edward VIII’s choice of Wallis Simpson caused. Even so, the union has raised eyebrows among the staunchly traditional royal family. Even the royal wedding, which included a sermon from American Bishop Michael Curry, led to a small disagreement between Kate Middleton and her step-mother-in-law Camilla. Ultimately, that argument ended with Kate’s unforgettable side-eye, as Inquisitr reported.

Did somebody send this car for Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland to make some type of snide point, or was it merely a coincidence that the same car once transported another American divorcee so many decades ago? Right now, nobody knows for sure, but it looks a little too pointed to be a mere coincidence.