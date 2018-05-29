Reese Witherspoon Wears Strapless Black Bathing Suit On Mexican Vacation

She may be the mother to three children but that doesn’t stop Reese Witherspoon from flaunting her amazing body in a swimsuit.

According to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old spent her Memorial Day weekend beachside with 5-year-old son Tennessee James and husband Jim Toth in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos published by the outlet show Witherspoon in a sexy, black, and strapless swimsuit that shows off her amazing legs.

To complete her look, Reese can be seen rocking a white hat and a pair of oversized red sunglasses. Later that day, the Oscar winner was photographed in matching black leggings and a black bra as she appeared to be heading to a workout class.

Earlier in the week, the Inquisitr reported that Witherspoon wore yet another sexy swimsuit, this time a bikini, during her tropical getaway. In the images, Witherspoon is sporting “the Elle ribbed bikini top” and the “Elle ribbed bikini briefs” by the brand Solid & Striped. Reese is clearly comfortable in her own skin.

And yesterday on her popular Instagram page, Witherspoon gave some motherly advice to her followers. Paired with a vintage Vogue photo, the actress reminded fans to use protection this Memorial Day.

“Don’t forget sun protection, folks! ☀️ #MDW (#Vogue 1959????: #LouiseDahlWolfe)”

Reese Witherspoon in a swimsuit relaxing at a resort in Los Cabos – https://t.co/o7Dch0Xypi pic.twitter.com/der3ukqSx8 — StarzDay (@starzday) May 29, 2018

Not surprisingly, Witherspoon’s post gained a lot of attention, amassing over 94,000 likes and 400-plus comments in just one day of being posted. Many of her fans thanked Reese for thinking of them and their skin while countless others just wanted to comment on the photo to let Reese know that they loved the vintage image.

“Sure. Skin cancer is increasing everywhere! Extreme careful with children, sun protection, hats, shade sails…”

“That’s one beautiful picture,” another fan chimed in.

And in one more picture posted to her Instagram account this past weekend, Witherspoon shared a photo of herself in a beach chair with a sea of beach grass behind her. The mother of three wears a denim button-down jacket sans pants. Reese looks gorgeous with her long, blonde hair flowing in the wind wearing only subtle makeup.

“#MemorialDay weekend plans: Find beach. Stay all weekend. Anyone else?” she asked.

Like her previous post, Reese’s Memorial Day picture gained her a ton of attention with over 993,000 likes and an impressive 8,700-plus comments within just two days of being posted to her account. Sure enough, fans were quick to gush over the actress’s beauty.

“Beautiful lady.”

“She ages like the finest wine,” another fan wrote.

Reese is currently filming the second season of her hit show, Big Little Lies.