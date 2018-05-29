Kendra Wilkinson Cheekily Introduces Instagram Followers To Her ‘New Love’

After an emotionally charged weekend, the 'Kendra on Top' star reveals how she's healing her heart.

Kendra Wilkinson introduced her Instagram followers to a “new love” following a weekend of big personal changes for the ex-wife of Hank Baskett. The Kendra on Top star allowed Instagram viewers an insider look at her heartbreak as she prepared to move out of the home she once shared with her ex-husband and their two children Hank IV and Alijah Mary.

During an emotionally charged Instagram story, Wilkinson penned, “I’m starting to box things up and my heart can’t hurt anymore. I need prayers and strength today. I worked so hard for my home.”

She then added another snap of a wall of photos of her family sadly stating, “My pride and joy wall is coming down.” The 32-year-old wrote that she’s going to therapy in the wake of her split, and she’s trying her best to move forward.

“I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but I am getting stronger,” she wrote. “My kids, mom, dad, friends, and therapy have been helping. I’ll be able to breathe again soon. I’m hurt because the world I thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nine years of marriage. Wilkinson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, according to E! News. The two wed in 2009 at the infamous Playboy Mansion, where the former playmate shared a home with Hugh Hefner and other Playboy Playmates.

Radar Online reported that Wilkinson penned she is “doing the best I can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and I will continue to do that.”

She concluded, “Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people I love and yes him. Even with the pain, I’m experiencing.”

The Kendra on Top star also revealed she has a “new love” in the midst of all this drama on her Instagram Story. She then cheekily introduced her followers to a box of the snack cracker Cheez-Its.

While she drowns her sorrows in salty cheesy crackers, Wilkinson is putting on a brave face for the sake of her two children. She posted several stories on Instagram where she is seen cheering on her kids as they participate in various sports activities. In fact, just before sharing her heartbreaking Instagram story, Wilkinson reunited with Baskett in Las Vegas to cheer on their son as he played in an ice hockey game.

The pair has maintained that they will amicably co-parent their children.