53-Year-Old Luann de Lesseps Shows Off Amazing Body In Tiny Red Bikini

Fresh off the heels of her controversial divorce, Luann de Lesseps appears to be doing just fine, doing her best to show off her amazing revenge body.

On her Instagram page this morning, Luann showed off her toned and tanned figure for all of the world to see. In the snapshot, the Real Housewives of New York star is all smiles as she poses for a photo on a boat in Sag Harbor, New York. Her short, brunette hair is flowing in the wind as she pairs her suit with a long, gold necklace.

But the star of the photo is clearly Luann’s body. The former countess is rocking an itty bitty red bikini that ties at her sides. She leaves little to the imagination in a bikini fit for a model. De Lesseps tells fans that she has had a great holiday weekend in the caption.

“This weekend w my family & friends was the perfect way to kick off summer!!”

The reality star’s fans obviously love the picture, showing it a ton of attention in just one hour of being posted. Thus far, Luann’s sexy shot has earned her over 4,400 likes as well as 220-plus comments. Many fans were quick to let de Lesseps know that they love her on the show, but the overwhelming majority couldn’t help but comment on her flawless body.

“What’s your workout routine!? You look amazing!”

“Bravo lady! You look smoking hot & happy,” another fan gushed.

The previous day, Luann shared another bikini-clad photo with fans, but this time it was in a black and white printed bikini. In the snapshot, Luann looks over her shoulder and smiles in a white fedora hat and matching white sunglasses. In this particular image, she wishes her fans and followers a “Happy Memorial Day.”

Since this photo was not a close-up bikini shot, it didn’t gain as much attention as her most recent photo, earning 6,600 likes and 140-plus comments within 17 hours of the post.

These sexy pics come days after the countess scored a plea deal after a charge of “resisting an officer with violence while drunk.” As the Inquisitr reported, the RHONY star did not appear at her Friday court date after allegedly striking a plea deal. She will still have to appear in court in July to attend a plea conference for the two misdemeanors and a felony – disorderly intoxication, trespassing, and resisting arrest, though the count of resisting arrest is expected to be dropped as part of the plea deal.

As many fans will recall, de Lesseps found herself in hot water this past December when she was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, shortly after she split from husband Tom D’Agostino.