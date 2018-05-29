Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Misses Her Family, Can’t Stop Gushing Over Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is a doting mother. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly can’t stop gushing over her newborn baby daughter, True Thompson, and is loving her new life as a mom.

According to a May 28 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is focused on motherhood following her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal last month. The reality star has taken to being a mom and has even been giving fans glimpses of baby True via social media.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is doing “great” following the birth of her daughter and in the wake of Tristan’s cheating scandal. As many fans already know, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and groping other women surfaced online just days before True was born. Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan and work on their relationship. However, she has also been majorly focused on motherhood.

“Khloé seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True,” a source revealed, adding that Kardashian misses her family members who are back in L.A.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

The insider reveals that Khloe Kardashian misses her family so much that she is in constant contact with them, and speaks to her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, multiple times each day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she, Khloe, and Kylie have a group chat where they talk about all things mommy-related. Kim, who has a 4-month-old baby girl named Chicago, and Kylie, whose daughter Stormi is 3-months-old, are all going through the same stage of motherhood with their baby girls. Although Stormi and True are the first children for Kylie and Khloe, Kim has two other children at home, North, 4, and Saint, 2.

Kim revealed that the sisters share all kinds of advice with one another and are often in contact. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian recently wrote a blog post revealing that Kim has been her “angel” throughout her pregnancy and early stages of motherhood. Khloe admits that she trusts her sister’s opinion on nearly everything baby-related and that she and Kim have very similar parenting styles, adding that they have been like “two peas in a pod” with one another lately.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Khloe Kardashian shared two new photos of True Thompson, and fans can’t get enough of seeing the precious baby girl’s sweet face.