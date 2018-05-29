Ramona's Maserati rear-ended a car causing a chain reaction on Montauk Highway.

Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York told her fans on Instagram over the weekend that as a result of a fender bender, she was sore and icing herself, and therefore did not put out her American flags for Memorial Day promptly. Ramona mentioned that on her way out to the Hamptons, she had an accident.

But what Singer didn’t mention was that she caused the accident in her Maserati and that she was the only one injured in the four-car pile-up, says TMZ. Though New York law enforcement acknowledges that drugs and alcohol were not the issues, they say that Singer was at fault.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Ramona caused the pile-up. She took her eyes off the road for a second and did not see a vehicle stopping in traffic ahead of her. Singer’s Maserati rear-ended the vehicle, causing a chain reaction into the other cars. Singer only suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.”

Singer was the only person involved in the accident who was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was released soon after with bruises, aches, and pains. TMZ is confirming that Ramona’s Maserati was totaled.

But after Ramona was at her house in Southampton, she explained that she was still applying ice to her injuries following the car accident, says PageSix. Singer didn’t want anyone to doubt her patriotism on the holiday, so she posted a message about Memorial Day.

“It’s Memorial Day. Thanks to all who sacrificed. I’m sorry I did not put out flags earlier in recognition of this important day but I had an accident and been icing non-stop.”

Ramona has since removed the line about icing after fans joked that she could even make Memorial Day all about herself.

A Hamptons’ source added that Ramona wasn’t injured enough by the accident that she headed home to bed, and instead went to a party at the home of Nurit Kahane on the way home from the ER after getting hit with the Maserati airbag.

“She bashed in her face from the airbag and went to the hospital, but instead of going home, she went to a dinner party at Nurit Kahane’s home. Her face was all swollen. It’s like she can’t miss one party!”

Anyone who has ever been in a car accident knows that it shakes you up, and Singer says she is still treating her bumps and bruises, says People. A rep for Singer says she is not commenting at this time, but the RHONY star is still recovering.

“She was very shaken,” says the source. “It was very upsetting for her.”