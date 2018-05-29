Lili Reinhart Has Something To Say About Pregnancy Rumors And Body Shamers

The 'Riverdale' actress used Instagram to share her comments.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart slapped back at fans on Instagram after rumors surfaced that she was pregnant with co-star and off-camera boyfriend Cole Sprouse’s child.

The actress posted her comments on her Instagram story on Monday, May 28 after a photo where her stomach was visible set off a firestorm of comments that her small pouch was a baby bump.

Lili, who plays Betty Cooper on the hit CW show, took matters into her own hands to dispel the rumors and address the topic of body positivity, as reported by People Magazine.

The 21-year-old remarked on Instagram, “It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant.”

She then remarked, “This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes an unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight. My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for.”

The actress then spoke about how her body and the bodies of her fans will change daily and that accepting those changes is a great thing. She also remarked that people should “not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”

The photo was posted on her boyfriend Cole Sprouse’s Instagram page.

Cole and Lili have kept mum on their relationship since rumors that the two were dating started turning up online in May of 2017. The couple made their debut as an official twosome on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.

The actor, who shot to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel hit The Suite Life of Zack and Cody did speak about the chemistry the couple shares on camera.

“Lili and I are constantly being talked about in the public eye, and for me, I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” the actor told People Magazine. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

Lili was praised by her co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, who stated that she was “inspired” by her friend’s message of positivity.

Lili has made it a point to use her social media account for more than just flattering photos and an inside look at her celebrity life.

She has dealt with other issues that make her relatable to fans, including cystic acne, a problem she continues to struggle with. Lili stated that the problem has “caused major self-esteem issues” since the age of 12.

Riverdale airs on the CW network.