Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Overwhelmed’ With Motherhood, Misses The Party Scene

Kylie Jenner is allegedly getting bored with staying at home with her baby girl, Stormi, all of the time. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly missing her former life and wants to get back to being back in the spotlight.

According to a May 29 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is missing the care-free days of the past before she became a mother. The 20-year-old reality TV star is allegedly spending a ton of money for nannies and assistants who help her take care of baby Stormi, 4 months, in hopes of being able to hit the town again in the future.

Sources tell the outlet that Kylie wants to be out and about again, and is sick of spending countless days at home. She reportedly misses the “party scene” and hanging out with her friends until all hours of the night, which is something she hasn’t been able to do much of since the birth of her daughter.

Although insiders reveal that Kylie Jenner loves being a mother, she is said to be “overwhelmed” and needs a bit of a break when it comes to the mundane tasks that go along with caring for a child.

pop up ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 18, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

“She’s hiring more nannies and support staff for Stormi because she wants to go back to her socialite lifestyle. She wants to be out on the town, hanging with her friends and being 20. She misses the party scene. The nightlife. Hanging out with her girls until 4am and not having to do anything the next day. She loves being a new mother,” the source continues, “but is overwhelmed and needs a time out.”

As many fans will remember, Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February. Although rumors had been flying that Kylie was expecting her first child for nearly all of her pregnancy, the reality star turned makeup mogul didn’t confirm the big baby news until after Stormi’s birth.

Since that time, Kylie Jenner has been mostly out of the limelight, although she has been spotted out on the town with boyfriend Travis Scott from time to time. She’s also been dodging paternity rumors. Some fans believe that Kylie’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, may actually be little Stormi’s biological father. However, Chung released a statement denying the rumors and asking that fans respect Kylie and Travis’ family.

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung added.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were last spotted together at the Met Gala earlier this month.