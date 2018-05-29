Kailyn Lowry Reveals Relationship Status After Introducing Girlfriend On Most Recent Episode Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her current relationship status after she had a new love interest introduced on the MTV reality series.

According to a May 28 report by E! Online, during the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry headed to New Jersey to help her baby daddy Jo Rivera’s family as they organized a hurricane benefit. Kail brought a woman named Dom along for the ride, and fans quickly noticed that the pair seemed to be more than just friends.

On the way back to Delaware from New Jersey, cameras rolled as Kailyn received a text message asking if Dom was her girlfriend. Lowry revealed that she didn’t know how to answer that question, and then asked Dom herself how she should answer. “Let me know how you do,” Dom replied. However, it was never revealed how Kail responded to the text message.

However, last fall, Kailyn Lowry did admit that she was in a relationship with a woman, and it seems she was referring to Dom. Later, Lowry revealed that it was hard for her to have a relationship because of the fact that she has three children to take care of.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship]. So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened,” Kail said on her Coffee Convos podcast at the time.

When fans began to question Kailyn Lowry’s sexuality, Kail took to her Twitter account to ask fans if she had to be straight or gay? “Can’t I just love people?” she said to her followers.

However, after the episode of Teen Mom 2 aired, fans began to ask questions again. Kailyn Lowry finally decided to tweet a statement that would end the majority of the questions. “Update: I’m not dating anyone. #teenmom2,” she wrote on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry has been very open about her life and recently revealed that she would like to have a fourth child. The Teen Mom 2 star, who shares three sons with three different men, claims that while she wants more children, she doesn’t want to deal with any more baby daddy drama and will be using a sperm donor to have any future children.