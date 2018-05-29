‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Discusses ‘New Butt’ After Going Public With Rumored Boyfriend Robby Hayes

Scheana Marie is dishing on her new body.

Scheana Marie claims to have a “new butt” after working with trainer Seth Browning.

During a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she has been busy with Seth in recent months as she attempts to put on weight in a healthy way.

“Thankfully most of it went to my a**,” Scheana explained to Page Six on May 28.

According to the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress, added weight usually ends up in her belly but this time, it’s gone to her backside. In fact, after putting on weight earlier this year, she popped the zipper in her costume for her Las Vegas show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

While some may be a bit dismayed to find out that they are no longer fitting in their clothing, Scheana said that if anything is growing, she’s happy if it is her butt.

As for how Scheana intends to maintain a healthy physique, she told Page Six that she does her best to keep her late-night snacking to a minimum, especially when she’s in Las Vegas. That said, because the town is a 24-hour town, she often finds herself craving pizza and tacos and had decided to allow herself one cheat meal each week.

According to Scheana Marie’s trainer, Seth Browning, the Vanderpump Rules star’s main struggles were her beer drinking and her carb intake. Then, after taking on a much cleaner diet, Scheana wasn’t eating enough. So, at this point, Browning says he and Scheana make a point to implement carbs into her diet so she can maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

Although Scheana tries to be fairly strict with herself when it comes to her eating habits, she told Page Six that she definitely treats herself from time to time with items such as pasta, enchiladas, or tacos, but doesn’t do so every day. She also said that she’s completely given up beer, wine, whiskey, and champagne, as well as any other drinks with sugar in them.

“When I go out, if I drink I will only have a Tito’s with soda or straight tequila. I miss my beer. I love my beer!” she said.

In other Scheana Marie news, the longtime reality star recently went public with Robby Hayes in Hawaii. As fans may have seen, the new couple was photographed together as they enjoyed time in the water on the island of Oahu.