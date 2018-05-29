Dez Bryant Declares That He Wants To Play For 49ers — Deletes Post

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant names his preferred destination.

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant has officially made it known that he wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers — or did he?

According to Sporting News, Dez Bryant’s preferred NFL destination is the San Francisco 49ers. Shortly after stating on Instagram that he wanted to play for the 49ers, Bryant deleted his post. It created a subplot to what may be happening with him at this stage of his career.

The 49ers have a need for an established receiver and the mercurial Bryant needs a landing spot. It is widely believed that Dez Bryant and the 49ers are an ideal fit for each other.

It has been six weeks since the Dallas Cowboys cut Dez Bryant (courtesy of the Star-Telegram) without any discussion of restructuring his contract. Bryant has received interest from at least one NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens, since being released by the Cowboys.

The Ravens reportedly offered Dez Bryant a multi-year contract; however, Bryant turned the deal down (courtesy of NFL.com). Bryant has not received one viable contract offer since.

Dez Bryant has not openly lobbied for a one-year deal, but that is what has been rumored.

Signing a one-year contract puts Dez Bryant in a precarious position. While Bryant is able to join the 2019 NFL free agency class, he would be forced to prove his worth to whichever team he signs with. It is a high-risk, high-reward opportunity for Bryant and the team which signs him.

Dez Bryant posts on Instagram (and then deletes) that he wants to play for the 49ers https://t.co/l7tDepz7M1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 28, 2018

All it would take is for some uneven play or a catastrophic injury for Dez Bryant to wind up completely off the radar when it comes to NFL teams seeking help at wide receiver.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently one of a handful of NFL teams that has an unsettled situation at wide receiver. The 49ers have a young quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers also have postseason aspirations in a deep division. Not only have the Los Angeles Rams made changes but so have the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Signing Dez Bryant would help the San Francisco 49ers keep pace with their division rivals. It could also catapult them ahead of the Cardinals and Seahawks. However, Dez Bryant to the 49ers is far from a certainty.

The Green Bay Packers is another NFL team taking a look at Dez Bryant. There could be an additional suitor for Dez Bryant to follow as teams begin to finalize their rosters heading into training camp.