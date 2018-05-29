Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Celebrate Memorial Day With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Except Scheana?

Lala Kent and her co-stars may have begun filming the upcoming seventh season of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett shared a number of video clips and photos on their Instagram stories over the weekend as they celebrated Memorial Day with several members of the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

With rumors swirling in regards to when filming will begin on the Bravo TV series’ upcoming seventh season, Kent and Emmett shared photos of themselves at what appeared to be his home in Los Angeles and in those post, a number of cast members, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brian Carter, Tom Schwartz, and Rachel O’Brien, were seen.

Oddly, Kent’s on-again, off-again friend and co-star Scheana Marie was not seen.

As Kent and Emmett seemingly welcomed the cast into his home, Scheana Marie celebrated the holiday with a number of her other friends, including Jesse Montana, Adam Spott, Peter Madrigal, and Zack Wickham.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent butted heads with Scheana during filming on the Season 6 reunion special and at one point, Scheana targeted Kent’s relationship with Emmett by labeling her “materialistic” as she spoke of the gifts she receives from her producer boyfriend. In response, Kent accused Scheana, who was dumped by Robert Parks-Valletta after production wrapped, of being jealous of her romance.

Today ???????? A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on May 28, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

When Lala Kent first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during Season 4, she and her co-stars were frequently at odds over her racy behavior. Then, during Season 5, Kent was targeted by the ladies of the show, who slammed her for dating a married man.

In early 2016, Kent struck up a romance with Randall Emmett after he separated from wife Ambyr Childers. However, Emmett and Childers didn’t actually finalize their divorce until December of last year, which means that for the majority of his relationship with Kent, he was still married to his now-ex-wife.

While a number of members of the Vanderpump Rules cast have made it clear that they are fans of Kent’s boyfriend, that doesn’t mean fans will be seeing him on the show. In fact, Kent has said that her boyfriend will never be seen on the series.

As for whether or not fans will be seeing the Vanderpump Rules cast’s Memorial Day celebrations, that can’t be confirmed quite yet. That said, filming on new installments of the series typically begin in May. So, it is certainly possible that fans will be seeing Kent and Emmett’s bash — without Emmett being caught on camera, of course.